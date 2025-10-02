Forget Burberry - this cotton-rich belted longline trench from M&S is all you need for cosy season

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you think a trench coat needs to cost a small fortune to look elegant, think again. The M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat £89 is proof that timeless style and wearable luxury can come at a high-street price. This coat is already making waves this autumn/winter, and it’s easy to see why.

It offers all the signature attributes you’d expect from a trench: notched lapels, epaulettes, cuff straps and deep side pockets, but with thoughtful modern tweaks.

The belted waist allows you to cinch your silhouette for a flattering finish, while the longline cut gives extra coverage without overwhelming your frame. It feels classic but not dated, structured but still relaxed.

M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat



The fabric is cotton-rich, with just a touch of stretch for ease of movement, and a smooth polyester lining that makes it effortless to slip on over knitwear. That balance of comfort and structure makes it ideal for everyday layering. The styling possibilities are endless.

If the M&S trench is out of your budget, there are affordable alternatives that still capture the trench aesthetic. One option is the Amazon Women’s Classic Long Trench Coat Double-Breasted Lapel Long Sleeve Windproof Overcoat with Belt £24.99.

While it won’t have the same cotton-rich quality or refined tailoring as the M&S version, it offers a stylish, functional option for anyone looking to achieve a similar look without spending a fortune.

