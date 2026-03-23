West Midlands Multibank and Amazon mark first year helping thousands of families in need across the region

The Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC) launched the West Midlands Multibank charity with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown and principal partner Amazon. Since its launch, the West Midlands Multibank has distributed over 492,000 goods like clothing, toiletries, toys and cleaning products through more than 175,000 orders to families.

Gordon Brown, President of The Multibank charity said: "The one in two children in Birmingham who are growing up in poverty need local people, businesses local and national, local political leaders and charities to come together in new coalitions of compassion to come up with new solutions to build brighter, inclusive futures for them. The West Midlands Multibank’s first birthday is a celebration of the power of its partnerships.

Bob Garmory - CEO Multibank and Seetha Bamunuvitharana

"Almost 500,000 products have been rescued and redistributed to 175,000 separate family orders across the West Midlands in its first year. That's a lot of families helping the planet, a lot of low-incomes enabled to stretch a little further and nearly 45,000 families in the West Midlands now joining us to cheer on the work of The Multibank movement’s redistribution revolution".

Run by BVSC, the West Midlands Multibank works with more than 160 partners in the region, including schools, local charities and community organisations. The Multibank collects surplus products donated by businesses and redistributes them to families in need across the region. Operating from an 8,000 sq. ft warehouse in Saltley, the charity helps ensure that no good product goes to waste and no family goes without the essentials they need.

Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal visited the Multibank to celebrate with the teams

The milestone also comes ahead of new VAT relief rules coming into effect in April, which will make it easier for businesses to donate surplus goods directly to charities supporting people in need. The change will help ensure more products are redistributed to families rather than going to waste and supporting the continued growth of charities like the West Midlands Multibank.

The West Midlands Multibank is supported by teams of local volunteers, as well as employees seconded from Amazon's EMA4 fulfilment centre who help sort, pack and distribute donated items.

Mohammed, an Amazon volunteer said: “My experience at Multibank has been incredible. Seeing the impact of our help on people's lives and their gratitude has been heartwarming...especially seeing how our support helped families regain stability during difficult times.”

Matt Daniels MBE, Head of Children & Families at BVSC, said: “Over the past year, we’ve seen first-hand the difference access to essential items can make for families facing hardship. We’re incredibly proud of what the West Midlands Multibank has achieved so far and remain committed to expanding our impact in the year ahead.

"As demand continues to grow, this charity shows the powerful impact that can happen when communities come together to support those who need it most.”

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon, added: “The West Midlands Multibank shows what's possible when businesses, charities and local government come together with a shared purpose – helping families get the essentials they need, when they need them most. I'm immensely proud of what we have achieved together with BVSC and our partners over this first year. But this is just the beginning. As more businesses to join our coalition of compassion, we can reach even more families in need across the region.”

The West Midlands Multibank is part of a growing UK-wide network of Multibanks, a charity movement launched in Fife on 2021 by UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown with local businesses including principal partner Amazon. The Multibank model redistributes surplus goods donated by businesses to families in need through trusted community partners.