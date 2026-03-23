Midlands Air Ambulance Charity brings women together for International Women’s Day

Held under the theme “Give to Gain”, the event highlighted the importance of reciprocity — sharing knowledge, offering support, providing role models and creating opportunities for others. The message throughout the day was clear: when people give their time, insight and encouragement, everyone benefits and communities grow stronger together.

The event was delivered in partnership between Zebra PR, Shropshire Growth Hub, Invest in Telford, Invest in Shropshire and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, with Lindsey Rollings and Becky Simner-Withers, owners of Zebra PR, hosting the day.

Some of the attendees with Pay Pollock, Critical Care Paramedic.

The programme featured an inspiring panel discussion with Hanna Sebright, CEO of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity; Fay Pollock, Critical Care Paramedic; Rhea Freeman, owner of Rhea Freeman PR; and Jessica Shields, owner of Jessica Shields Coaching. The conversation was honest, generous and inspiring, with each speaker sharing the realities behind their journeys and reinforcing that success is rarely straightforward or perfect.

The organisers thanked both the panel and the attendees for fully embracing the theme and generously sharing their stories throughout the event. Making introductions and connecting people was also a key part of the theme, supported through the networking opportunities on the day.

The Panel

Ruth Westwood, Manager at the Shropshire Growth Hub, said: “International Women’s Day 2026 was a powerful reminder of the strength, generosity and ambition within Shropshire’s business community. Bringing people together at Midlands Air Ambulance created a meaningful setting to celebrate women in business while supporting a charity that makes a real difference every day. The energy, honesty and connection in the room reflected exactly what this event is about, shared learning, mutual support and positive impact.”

The event also included a speaker session from Emily Browne, Head of Education and Training at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, who shared the story of her own journey and highlighted the important issue of the gender gap in CPR. Research shows women are less likely to receive bystander CPR, partly due to concerns around performing chest compressions on women with breasts, even though immediate CPR can significantly improve survival rates following cardiac arrest.

Organisers from Zebra PR with Ruth and Anna from the Shropshire Growth Hub

Emily Browne said: “It was fantastic to be around so many inspirational women at the International Women’s Day event held at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s airbase and headquarters. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the event, to hear from so many influential speakers, and to highlight the important issue of the gender gap in CPR.”

Alongside celebrating women’s achievements, the day also served as a powerful reminder of the lifesaving service Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provides across the region. This was highlighted as the helicopters were called out multiple times during the event.

Organisers described the event as a huge success, bringing together an engaged and supportive room while shining a light on both the progress being made and the inequalities that still affect women worldwide.

With such a positive response from attendees, organisers are already looking ahead to continuing the conversation and building on the momentum for 2027.