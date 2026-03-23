Meditation meetups launched in a bid to reduce male suicides

Hannah Charman has recently launched monthly 'Quiet Mind' meetups which combine meditation, tea and chat. She said: "It's great to see more support coming for those already in a mental health crisis, but we need to work on prevention too. Meditation has been a huge help to me, and I've met lifelong friends at meditation groups over the years".

Hannah has worked as a Medical Herbalist for almost 30 years, and also qualified as an Advanced Hypnotherapist in 2022. A recent spate of suicides in her local area has prompted her to launch 'Quiet Mind' meetups. Meditation has many proven benefits to both mental and physical health, helping to build emotional resilience, reduce physical pain and lower blood pressure. Like everything though, it gets better with practice so attendees are given a recording of the meditation they do in the session to listen to at home. It's also much easier to meditate in a group than alone at home, and strong friendships are often formed within meditation groups.

Feedback from the trial group in Ludlow has been positive, with one gentleman saying he felt calmer for days after each session. Hannah has also found it invaluable in calming her own anxieties over the years.

Groups are now running in Ludlow and Cleobury Mortimer, with Bridgnorth and online meetups launching shortly. Hannah alternates between guided and more silent meditation month to month, to cater for all tastes. Complete beginners, experienced meditators and everyone in between are welcome to come along.

You can contact Hannah on 07763 595879 for more information.