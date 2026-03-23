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Eisteddfod thanks Rotary for ‘generous support’

A Rotary club has received a letter of ‘sincerest thanks’ for its ‘generous support’ of children’s competition classes at a long-established local musical event.

By contributor Peter Love
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“Your support is very much appreciated,” Minsterley Eisteddfod has told Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club following its annual donation of £400.

The amount will cover the prize money that will be presented to the children who enter the competition classes at the eisteddfod.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has now supported Minsterley Eisteddfod for the last decade.

Anyone wishing to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact president@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk or vicepresident@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk

Caption: Rotarian Colin Sharp, Rotarian David Morris, Mary Stott of Minsterley Eisteddfod and Rotarian Alun Humphreys. Mary was visiting the club to express gratitude to members for their on-going support which she described as ‘absolutely wonderful’.
Rotarian Colin Sharp, Rotarian David Morris, Mary Stott of Minsterley Eisteddfod and Rotarian Alun Humphreys. Mary was visiting the club to express gratitude to members for their on-going support which she described as ‘absolutely wonderful’.