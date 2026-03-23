Eisteddfod thanks Rotary for ‘generous support’

“Your support is very much appreciated,” Minsterley Eisteddfod has told Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club following its annual donation of £400.

The amount will cover the prize money that will be presented to the children who enter the competition classes at the eisteddfod.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has now supported Minsterley Eisteddfod for the last decade.

Anyone wishing to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact president@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk or vicepresident@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk