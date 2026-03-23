Culture Collective kicks off the year with inspiring events and community celebration

Most recently, more than 100 students took part in a series of inspiring panel discussions to mark International Women’s Day (IWD), organised by Judith Alexander, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Co-ordinator, and Lesley Phoenix, PALS Positive Active Leader from the college’s Learner Experience team.

Held across the Deeside and Wrexham Yale campuses, the sessions embraced this year’s theme, ‘Give to Gain – when you thrive we all thrive’.

The events gave students the opportunity to hear directly from successful and inspirational women who shared their career journeys, challenges and achievements during interactive Q&A discussions.

Special events across the year are celebrated with learners

Guest speakers included professionals from the Big Ideas Wales Role Model Programme, Actif North Wales and Coleg Cambria. At Deeside, students heard from Beatriz Albo, Ally Elouise and Laura Teare-Jones, while the Yale session welcomed Liz Williams, Manon Rees O’Brien from Actif North Wales and Coleg Cambria’s Naomi Griffiths.

They explored themes including entrepreneurship, leadership, wellbeing and the importance of turning ideas into action.

“In our celebration of International Women’s Day, we are proud to highlight the immense power of female entrepreneurship as part of our panel discussions,” said Judith.

“Liz Williams’ story is a great example of turning empathy into action. Hearing how her ‘light bulb moment’ to invent a specialised personal safety device was a transformative moment for our students. By hearing directly from a local Welsh female inventor, our students know that their own ideas have the potential to make a real-world difference.”

Lesley added: “Our guest speakers shared their unique professional journeys and invaluable insights during our Q&A sessions. This gave students the opportunity to learn, share knowledge and foster a collaborative environment where we can all thrive together. Personally, I found the sessions very empowering, and it was an honour to sit alongside such incredible women.”

The International Women’s Day events followed a successful Chinese New Year celebration delivered earlier this term as part of the college’s Culture Collective programme.

Organised by Lead Chaplain Tim Feak and Judith, in collaboration with Progress Coach Nathan Lok Him Tam, his family and members of the North Wales Chinese Association, the celebration brought together students, staff and local community groups to welcome the Year of the Horse.

The college was filled with music, dance and hands-on cultural experiences including calligraphy, origami and an interactive dumpling-making demonstration. Learners were also given traditional red envelopes containing chocolate coins, symbolising luck, health and prosperity for the year ahead.

Tim said the event highlighted the sense of community across the college.

“For me this was a really powerful example of the learning, fun and community that can be achieved when people come together,” he said.

“The sense of togetherness and joy created a wonderful space for experiencing our shared humanity and values of celebration, hope and kindness.”

More Culture Collective events are planned throughout the year, continuing the team’s work to bring people together through shared experiences, learning and celebration across the Coleg Cambria community.