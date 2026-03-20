Nurse specialists celebrated at Shropshire hospital

In recognition of National Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist Day (March 16), Lingen Davies Cancer Support planned a celebration for the specialists at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, with a £500 contribution from Barratt Homes West Midlands.

Co-ordinated with Siwan Owen, the Lead Cancer Nurse at the hospital, it was an opportunity to celebrate the amazing team of nurses and give something back. The funding from Barratt Homes, based close to the hospital at its The Lilies development, was used for a range of gifts for the nurses including fresh daffodils and cupcakes from two local businesses.

The nurses and Lingen Davies team at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Macmillan notes that someone in the UK is now diagnosed with cancer at least every 75 seconds, which is nearly 1,200 people every day. Each day, clinical nurse specialists see how cancer is impacting all areas of people’s lives.

Imogen Darbhanga, Head of Cancer Services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “CNS Day gives us a chance to recognise our Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialists, who play a central role in supporting, diagnosing and providing treatment for our patients.

“With more than a hundred Cancer CNSs in the trust, their contribution is vital. They show their professionalism and dedication every day. We want to thank Barratt Homes for its generous donation, which has helped make the day even more special for our colleagues.”

National Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist Day has been established to highlight and celebrate the hugely important role that the cancer nursing workforce provides for patients and UK-wide health systems on a daily basis.

National Cancer CNS Day being celebrated in Shrewsbury

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Clinical nurse specialists work tirelessly to support their patients, especially considering how many people are affected by cancer in the UK.

“We were pleased to play a small part in celebrating the nurses at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and thank them for their unwavering commitment and hard work.”

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies Cancer Support, added: “It’s a true privilege to work so closely with the Cancer CNS teams operating across Shrewsbury and Telford. Their dedication to making a true difference at a time it’s most needed is second to none and we’re so pleased to have been able to acknowledge their outstanding efforts today with gifts from two local businesses – Fleurtations in Shrewsbury and Pippo’s Bakery in Oswestry.”

Barratt Homes helped Lingen Davies gift daffodils and cakes

With the demand for cancer services increasing, more clinical nurse specialists are needed now than ever before. Holding events like National Cancer CNS Day on March 16 is an important marker to celebrate the incredible work they do and myth-bust preconceptions around working in cancer services.

Cancer clinical nurse specialists are experts in their field, offering a unique blend of skills to provide quality care to patients throughout the cancer experience. They are pivotal in the coordination and delivery of personalised care interventions and offer physical and emotional support.

To learn more about the charity and the support it offers, visit the website at Lingen Davies.