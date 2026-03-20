Money Matters: Financial support for households reliant on heating oil – but who is eligible?

But who is eligible? Housing Plus Group’s debt and energy manager Dan Bebbington talks us through in this week’s Money Matters column.

The support package of more than £52 million announced earlier this week by the Prime Minister is for those households across the UK that rely on heating oil, the cost of which has increased sharply in recent weeks due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Government said that funding has been allocated based on census data and will be allocated directly to the devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with the expectation that it will be used to support vulnerable households.

In England, funding will be available to families on low incomes, targeting areas with higher rates of oil heating.

It will be distributed by local councils via the Crisis and Resilience Fund, which comes into effect from April 1, taking over from the current Household Support Fund. Households using any item of domestic fuel for heating, cooking or lighting will be able to apply.

Each council will determine its own eligibility criteria – as well as how much support you will be able to get, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Staffordshire’s websites over the coming days for further details.

Those who are eligible and have applied should receive the funds within 48 hours of applying.

You can seek free advice from a number of organisations, including Marches Energy Agency, LEAP (Local Energy Advice Partners) and National Energy Action. While, Housing Plus Group’s customers can also access our energy advice service, which is run in partnership with the Cadent Foundation.