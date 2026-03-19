Shrewsbury theatre company delights audiences with Beauty and the Beast - review

With fantastic scenery, show-stopping costumes, and sharp, slick choreography, this tale as old as time unfolds with charm and energy, blending humour, spectacle, and heartfelt storytelling into a thoroughly engaging evening of theatre.

Every song is performed with precision, emotion, and power, drawing the audience deeper into the story and bringing this Disney classic to life.

The charming Lumiere. Picture: Redhedphotography

Belle, played by the beautiful Ismay Dudzinski Grubb, has a wonderful voice, and her warm, princess-like nature is a perfect contrast to the terrifying Beast, played by the very talented Joe Fisher. Joe’s portrayal of the Beast is layered with humour and emotion.

Touching scenes with Belle and her father. Picture: Redhedphotography

The supporting characters add even more charm. Gaston, played by Dylan O’Connor, is bursting with charisma; Madame de la Grande Bouche, played by Amelia Wildmore Evans, adds elegance along with outstanding vocals; and Lumière, played by Zachary Hollinshead, lights up the stage with his captivating and hilarious performance.

Gaston and co. Picture: Redhedphotography

Mrs Potts, played by Elly Clark, is full of warmth and grace as she beautifully sings the titular song, accompanied by Belle and the Beast dancing in their iconic costumes.

Overall, the whole cast is amazing. The musical is a dazzling, feel-good experience that leaves you smiling long after the curtain falls—a truly magical performance.

By Daisy Wyatt

A beautiful story. Picture: Redhedphotography

Beauty and the Beast runs until Saturday, see here for tickets.



