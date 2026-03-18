Moreton Hall Motocross star Holly Accelerates into a new season

Competing at an exceptionally high level in a sport that demands courage, resilience and unwavering determination, Holly continues to show that it is possible to pursue elite sport while thriving academically. Her newly upgraded bike, now decorated with the logos of her sponsors, including Moreton Hall, marks the start of what promises to be a hugely exciting season.

This year will be Holly’s rookie season on the Honda 250F, and she is already feeling positive about the transition.

Holly Williams with her brand new 250cc Honda.

Holly said: “This year will be my rookie season on the Honda 250F. I am already feeling really happy with the bike and we are making improvements to the setup each time we go to the track. This season I will be competing in the ACU British Women’s Championship, AMCA British Championship, FXR Area Championship against male riders, and selected EMX European rounds, as well as having some exciting plans towards the end of the season.”

Holly heads into 2026 on the back of an outstanding year, having been crowned Vice ACU British Champion, Vice AMCA British Champion and Vice Scottish Cup Champion. With impressive results already to her name, she has set her sights even higher for the season ahead.

Holly Williams

She added: “Last year went well for me, but I have bigger goals that I am willing to work hard towards, with all the support I currently have going into 2026.

“The next few months are looking extremely busy for me with the start of all three championships as well as the countdown to my A Level exams, but I am confident that with the great team of people around me I will be able to reach my full potential both on the bike and academically, as Moreton has provided me with a team of people who go above and beyond to ensure I am able to reach my goals.

“I would like to thank all of my sponsors who have come on board for the 2026 season, especially Mr McTaggart and Mr Brewer of Moreton Hall, who have given me the opportunity to achieve my goals. I hope that we can achieve some strong results this year as a team.”

Holly’s journey is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when talent, hard work and the right support come together. The Moreton Hall community will be cheering her on every step of the way as she takes on this exciting new season.