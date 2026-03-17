The programme aligns with new research from the leisure industry association, ukactive, and one of the global leaders in group fitness, Les Mills™. Their research has highlighted the importance of regular exercise and resistance training for people taking GLP-1 medications.

Each of the SCLT centres offering the new support programme will have a fitness instructor specifically trained in how to support people taking GLP-1 medication. They will offer bespoke guidance, focusing on building strength and supporting healthy weight loss.

The leisure centres offering these sessions are Oswestry Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village, The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre, Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, SpArC Bishops Castle and Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre.

Sarah Berne, Health and Wellbeing Manager for Serco Leisure, which operates the centres in partnership with SCLT said:

“With increasing numbers of people using weight loss medications, the programme aims to help customers lose weight safely while protecting muscle mass. While GLP-1 medications can support weight loss, exercise remains essential, and this programme ensures customers have access to qualified instructors who can help them maintain strength, confidence and overall health.”

Shropshire leisure centres launch weight loss medication support programme

Cllr Bernie Bentick, portfolio holder for health and public protection at Shropshire Council: “I strongly support a well-balanced diet and regular physical exercise for those wishing to achieve a healthy weight. Some people also benefit from assistance provided by GLP1 agonist drugs, when prescribed and supervised by their GP Practice and Shropshire Council's Leisure Centres now offer further support for those people.

“Anyone wishing to consider these drugs should contact their own GP Practice for advice. "

The leisure centres offering these sessions are Oswestry Leisure Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village, The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre, Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, SpArC Bishops Castle and Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre.

Customers using weight loss medications and wanting to find out more or book a session, please visit: https://www.shropshireleisurecentres.com/

To read the full research report from ukactive and Les Mills™, visit here: https://www.ukactive.com/news/report-warns-of-weight-loss-jabs-impact-on-muscle-mass-as-authors-call-for-strength-training-support-for-all-users/

Shrewsbury Sports Village, the Quarry, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre and SpArC Bishops Castle are operated by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure, on behalf of Shropshire Council.