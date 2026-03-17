Rotary Youth Leadership Awards still going strong after quarter of a century

He said: “Although I’m a Fight-Sergeant in the Air Cadets, I have always had trouble addressing people I don’t know but being away on the Welsh coast, taking part in RYLA, I was thrown in the deep end from day one when we were all split into teams and immediately given tasks to work out and complete. I think I learnt a lot about problem solving, human nature, but above all, about myself.

"From caving to raft building, from doing tasks while blindfolded to climbing Cader Idris – it was quite a week – a week I’ll never forget – and thank you Rotary for making it possible”.

L-R Steve Jerman, Paul Crosby & Rob Liddiatt with the RYLA award for 2025

Paul Crosby, a long-time member of Borderland Rotary Club, brought the RYLA concept back from Australia to the UK in the year 2000, and ran the event for over 20 years at Arthog Outdoor Education Centre, near Fairbourne, where young people are challenged with tasks that stretch their minds and bodies. He still takes an active interest in the project and said: “I’m very proud of Rob, this years’ entry from Borderland, and of what RYLA has achieved over the years. From reports I’ve heard, it’s been a milestone for many young people’s lives, and I really hope it continues for another quarter of a century – at least”.