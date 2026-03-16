Young talent triumphs at Oswestry Youth Music Festival

There were five Music MOB entrants in the 12 and Under woodwind class, with two students played well, being awarded joint 3rd place with Commended grades. The six students entered in the 9 and under beginner solo class also achieved exceptionally well with Sora (cello) placed second and Rosie (clarinet) placed 1st, winning the Richard Bean Memorial Trophy. They both had an exceptional week, as Rosie passed her Grade 1 Clarinet exam, achieving a Distinction Grade and Sora her Grade 1 Cello exam with a Merit grade.

Music MOB teacher, Aimee runs a choir at Bryn Offa School which also performed in the festival. The smallest and least experienced choir in a very large class, they wowed both audience and judges who awarded the choir a Commended grade and complimented them on their commitment and energy not just in their singing but also their enthusiastic dancing.

Rosie Naylor James receives the Richard Bean Memorial Trophy from the Mayor.

Music MOB is very fortunate to have dedicated teachers who work hard to encourage their students in their learning and to foster a love for their instrument. One of our cellists who performed in the festival had great struggles learning to play the cello but, with encouragement and determination, is confident enough to perform. The charity provides free instrumental lessons to 115 students in 9 schools, all of which speak of their enthusiasm for the value of the music teaching to the children within the school environment. The charity’s thanks also go to the children’s parents who support them in their practice.

The charity is delighted that Ridgeway Chorale, a choir from Hertfordshire will present a free concert at Christ Church at 3.30pm on Saturday, April 25. There will also be some participation from Music MOB students. Donations will be requested and proceeds will go to Music MOB. Don’t miss it!

Please visit the choir’s website for further information about its work musicmob.co.uk