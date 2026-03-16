New Rotarian’s interests in helping the Middle East

And one of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary’s latest members has said he would like the club to consider how it could develop its interests on the international side of events where the need was not being met – particularly citing the Middle East and North Africa.

“There is a great deal of need in many parts of the world which are not being met, particularly the Middle East,” said Peter Judge, 87, who has spent half of his adult life abroad, living in six countries and visiting 90.

He told members he had been ‘very lucky’ in life and had become a young teaching graduate at the age of 26, having taught judges, doctors, engineers and oil men from all over the world, including Kuwait, Aswan in Egypt, Morocco and Greece.

“I assisted them to speak English which was key to them to get into jobs and I retired in 1998. I very much enjoyed bringing people together, particularly people of different ages, nationalities, religions and countries.

“I worked for half my adult life in Arab countries, talking one minute to the local chief, the next to the chap who cleans the cars.

“I very much enjoyed bringing people together, particularly those of different ages, nationalities, religions and countries. I learnt a great deal – I learnt far more from them than them from me.”

Left to right Alistair Bates, Johnathan Callwood and Peter Judge.

His National Service was spent as a Subaltern in the Infantry in Kenya and the Middle East and later he rose to the rank of Major in the Territorial Army Parachute Regiment commanding a company in the UK.

He added: “I am certainly looking forward to putting as much energy as possible into things here.”

And for another of its new members, Alistair Bates, 71, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is the fifth Rotary Club he has joined since 2009.

“I have always been interested in Rotary and the service involved,” he told fellow Rotarians on his induction.

A former head teacher, he said: “I have the ‘Eye Spy’ book of Shrewsbury Rotary Clubs having joined two prior to today – and today I get the full set!

“I had heard of the work Shrewsbury Severn Rotary does as well as the Santa Sleigh. It is apparent that this is a very active club which does things by virtue of boots on the ground, gets things done and does it together.”

He added that after an absence he met with a Shrewsbury Severn Rotarian and said ‘could I possibly visit the club.’

The former head teacher, who lives in South Shropshire, was inducted together with Peter Judge.

President Johnathan Callwood, inducting both newcomers into the club and presenting them with a Rotary lapel pin, told members: “We are going places – this is the fourth induction in as many weeks.”

He said: “We make lifelong friends and support each other in whatever we may be doing. We are improving membership levels and doing very well.

“As well as doing a good job in public service we are developing our youth service with Shrewsbury Colleges Group and with Rotary Youth Exchange which is amazing.”

The president added: “We have signed up the college as corporate members and hoping to put effort and energy into supporting young people who at the end of the day are our future.”