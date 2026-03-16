Healthwatch Shropshire wants your views on NHS Virtual Ward care

The independent health and care champion in partnership with Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, has launched a short online survey to understand how well the service is working and to help raise awareness of a model of care that many people still know little about.

Virtual Wards support patients who are well enough to stay at home but still need regular clinical monitoring. A dedicated team of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals check in with patients each day using a mix of home visits, telephone calls and digital monitoring equipment. This means people can rest and recover in familiar surroundings while still receiving expert care. You can watch a short video on the service by clicking here.

The Virtual Ward was introduced locally in February 2023 as part of the NHS 10 year plan. Two years on, Healthwatch Shropshire is gathering real experiences to help show how the service is supporting people in the community and where improvements may be needed.

Healthwatch Shropshire now wants to hear from anyone who has used the Virtual Ward or supported a family member who has received this type of care.

Clair Hobbs, Director of Nursing and Clinical Delivery at Shropshire Community Health Trust, said: “Since the Virtual Ward was launched in August 2022, more than 9857 people across Shropshire have received care through the service. We are keen to work closely with Healthwatch Shropshire as an independent feedback service to understand what people’s experiences have been like. Listening directly to patients and families will help us show the value of the Virtual Ward and inform the public about how this model of care is supporting people in their own homes.”

Lynn Cawley, Chief Officer at Healthwatch Shropshire, added: “It is vital that the public’s real-life experiences are taken into account when decisions are being made about how healthcare services are run. By sharing their views, people who have used the Virtual Ward can help shape how this service develops locally and ensure it truly meets the needs of our communities.”

Healthwatch Shropshire is keen to hear from anyone who has received Virtual Ward care or supported a friend or relative using the service. All feedback will help build a clear picture of how the Virtual Ward is working in Shropshire and will be used to inform the public about its impact.