Charity giveaway brings dress-up magic to disabled children

Newlife The Charity for Disabled Children provided character wheelchair covers free of charge just in time for Halloween last year – and now has even more to give away. This time the wheelchair covers are Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear and Star Wars spin off The Mandalorian, and there are also adaptive costumes of Marvel’s Black Panther character in age 3-4.

The wheelchair covers available will fit most standard manual wheelchairs and are a great way for disabled children to be included in plying dress-up at home or school.

To apply for a wheelchair cover or adaptive costume just follow the link here newlife.support/dressupgiveaway and your choice of wheelchair cover or costume will be sent out to you free of charge – but anyone interested will need to hurry as these will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Simret Ghuman with wheelchairs covers

Newlife receives donated stock from hundreds of High Street stores which is then sold across all nine of Newlife stores across the country, as well as their eBay and online stores.

Simret Ghuman, Newlife Play Lead, said: “At Newlife whenever we can find a way to make lives of families with disabled children a little easier we will seize the opportunity.

“We’re very happy to be able to do this giveaway again. We know the importance of play for children and dressing up is a great way to have fun, but when you have a disability finding a way to do this can sometimes be difficult.

“Hopefully, this giveaway can result in many more children being included in this type of play – and of course, lots of smiles and laughter.”