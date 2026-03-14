Wrekin College U19 Netball Team celebrate historic double reaching two national finals

The team will now travel to compete on two of the biggest stages in school netball: the National Schools Cup Final at Loughborough University in March, followed by the National Cup Final at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) in Sheffield.

This exceptional double qualification reflects the depth of talent, resilience and commitment within the squad, who have demonstrated consistency and composure under pressure throughout their respective cup campaigns.

Director of Netball, Caroline Ritchie-Morgan, praised the team’s dedication, saying she was very proud of all the hard work they had put in over many years and how well they worked together as a team.

“To reach one national final is an incredible achievement, but to reach two in such a short period of time is truly exceptional,” she added.

“The girls have shown outstanding determination, teamwork and maturity throughout both competitions. They have worked tirelessly for this moment and thoroughly deserve to be competing on the national stage.

“It has been a privilege to watch them train, play and develop together, and I know they will give their all for this next stage of their journey.”

Leading the side is captain Millie, who balances her commitments at Wrekin with competing at an elite level as a Roses Academy player as well as representing Nottingham Forest NXT GEN. Her leadership and experience have been instrumental in guiding the team through high-pressure fixtures.

“I’m so proud of every single player in this squad. We’ve pushed each other in training, trusted each other in matches and shown real belief when it mattered most. Reaching both finals so close together is a huge achievement for us as a team and for the College. We’re excited to test ourselves against the very best in the country.

"I love playing with my school team and relish the experiences it has given me to develop as a player and to enjoy the game in a different setting.”

The achievement marks a significant milestone for Wrekin College Netball and underlines the strength of the College’s performance pathway, which continues to support players competing at regional and national levels.

Supporters from the school community plan to travel to both finals to cheer on the team.

The news comes as the school also celebrates a number of regional titles in hockey and swimming success at both regional and national level.

Team players and games staff will be available at the school’s next open day on Saturday, March 21 to talk to visitors interested in finding out more about sports at Wrekin College and Wrekin Prep.