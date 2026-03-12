Rotary club makes first step in annual giving programme

To date, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has sanctioned the spending of £7,630 to a number of donees – with more to be announced shortly.

Among the initial recipients from the club’s charity account are: Minsterley Eisteddfod (£600); Shrewsbury Colleges Group for the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (£790 for two students) and Star Awards for students overcoming adversity (£650); Barnabas Food Bank (£1,000); Crucial Crew (£500); Lyneal Trust (£340); Shropshire Rural Support (£500); The Hospice (£750); The Ark £2,500.

In addition, the club has set aside £1,000 to undertake some hands-on practical projects which might involve a cost.

A second tranche of donations will be discussed and voted on at a forthcoming meeting.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s president Johnathan Callwood, said: "Following our very successful Christmas campaign, we are so pleased to have been able to support our regular charities - and some new ones.

“We have the resources to fund new projects and our hard work and effort is being put to very good use – proud to be a Rotarian.”

Anyone who would like to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact president@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk or vicepresident@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk