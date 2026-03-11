Talk to explore Bronze and Iron Age bodies preserved in peat
On Friday (March 13), the Oswestry & Border History & Archaeology Group will welcome its President, local archaeologist Tim Malim, who will present an illustrated talk on ‘Bog bodies and head cults’.
Tim, who is Principal Archaeologist with the Clwyd Powys Archaeological Trust, will draw on his wide knowledge of Bronze and Iron Age culture.
OBHAG chair John Pryce-Jones said that these subjects – well-preserved ancient bodies found in peat deposits, locally in Cheshire and also in Scandinavia, and intriguing stone heads from Celtic and pre-Roman times – are fascinating ones, adding that “we are all looking forward to Tim’s Presidential Lecture which will be a popular one, and a well-attended event”.
The meeting begins at 7.30pm at the Methodist Church Hall, Castle Street, Oswestry, preceded by the group's AGM. Entry costs £2 for members or £5 for visitors.
Full details of OBHAG’s activities including its monthly talks and lectures, and summer walks and visits are available on the group’s website at: obhag.org.uk