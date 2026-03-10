Pant WI riding high with charity collection

The association has been providing horse therapy since the 1960s after it was recognised how therapeutic riding could be for those with disabilities and long-term conditions. Bringing horses and disabled children and adults together empowers them to lead fulfilling lives and thrive. A unique bond is created between the horse and rider and the impact on the rider’s life can be remarkable. It improves their physical and mental well-being, and enhances their communication and social skills. Horses can pick up on the mood of a rider and provide a calming effect, thereby boosting their self-esteem and confidence.

Starting off learning basic riding skills, riders can then progress to countryside challenges, pony games and proficiency tests. There are also dressage, showjumping and carriage driving competitions. Photos of participants proudly holding their certificates and rosettes demonstrated what a vital role the association plays in improving the lives of those with disabilities. It was clear from the short film watched by the members how much is also gained by those who volunteer with the RDA.

At the end of the presentation, President Janet Jones presented a cheque to the Montgomery group for £165.84, raised by the ladies of Pant WI during 2025. The competition was ‘A horse in any medium’ and was won by Caroline Buxton. Janet Jones was second, and Margaret Williams third.

Pant WI meets on the first Thursday of every month at 7.15pm at Pant Memorial Institute. New members or anyone who is interested in coming along and finding out more, please get in touch at pantwi1931@gmail.com. At their April meeting, the theme will be ‘Eco‑friendly Swaps’ presented by Kelly Kraus.