Thousands in Whitchurch yet to benefit from major broadband upgrade

The £1.8m investment by Openreach has brought gigabit-capable broadband to around 94 per cent of properties in the area. However, many are yet to switch, prompting calls for residents to check their eligibility for upgrading.

Full Fibre technology allows for smoother streaming, faster downloads, and more stable connections - particularly important for households with multiple devices or for those working from home.

People living in Whitchurch can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre checker.

People can use the Openreach website to check if they can upgrade.

Martin Williams, artnership director for Wales and the South West, said: “Most of Whitchurch is covered by Full Fibre, but many residents and businesses haven’t yet made the switch. It’s not automatic - you need to place an order with your chosen provider.

“The difference in speed and reliability can be significant, especially for busy households or people working from home. We want to make sure everyone knows what’s available and how to get it.

“Openreach is committed to building the best full fibre network, and doing it sustainably is crucial for our business, the communities we serve, and the environment we all share. As part of our ‘Let’s Reach Zero’ strategy, we aim to lower our carbon emissions, use less and waste less material, and protect nature wherever we operate.”

Full Fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world.

Whether streaming your favourite show, gaming online, making a video call, managing your finances, or running a business, full fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 21 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.