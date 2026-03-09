College showcases learner success and community partnerships during MS visit

Sam Rowlands toured the Deeside campus of Coleg Cambria as part of Colleges Week 2026, organised by the Association of Colleges. This year’s national theme is Skills for All.

Mr Rowlands was welcomed by Director of Welsh Language Development Llinos Roberts before visiting the college’s recently opened Cosmetology Centre. There, Vice Principal of Technical Studies Vicky Edwards and Vice Principal for Life Skills and Adult Learning Natalie Connor outlined how the facility is supporting both learners and the wider community.

During the visit he also spoke with students about their experiences of studying at the college.

Following the visit, Mr Rowlands said: "Coleg Cambria plays an important role in north east Wales, helping to upskill the next generation and working alongside employers to ensure our local economy has the skills base it needs.

"I always enjoy meeting with the team at the college and was very impressed by their latest endeavours."

The Cosmetology Centre is a pioneering facility designed to enhance learner training while supporting people across the region. The purpose-built space offers a welcoming and accessible environment for individuals who may face barriers to accessing treatments, including those living with dementia, cancer, autism, menopause symptoms and mental health challenges.

Since opening, 180 learners have developed professional, clinical and holistic therapy skills at the centre. More than 125 members of the public have also benefited from specialist treatments and wellbeing initiatives delivered through the Cosmetology Hub.

The college works with organisations including Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Nightingale House Hospice, Menopause Alliance, Alzheimer's Society and Anti-Racist Wales to promote initiatives including oncology massage, therapeutic touch, menopause-informed treatments, dementia-friendly salon awareness, LGBTQ+ affirming care and culturally competent practice.

Mr Rowlands also met community learners during his tour. Among them was Jason Adams, who enrolled at the college after being made redundant following eight years in manufacturing. Arthritis had begun to limit his ability to continue in manual work.

Now studying in Deeside without previous English and maths qualifications, Jason hopes to progress to an Access course and ultimately pursue a career in social work. He also spoke about his determination to create new opportunities for his family.

The visit concluded in the ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) department, where Mr Rowlands met Curriculum Director Sam Moore and spoke with students about their journeys into education and their future ambitions.

Thanking the MS for attending, Principal Sue Price said: "We were delighted to welcome Sam to Deeside during Colleges Week. It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the breadth of activity across our campus and, most importantly, to celebrate our learners.

"The week highlights not only Coleg Cambria's achievements, but the crucial role the further education sector plays in creating opportunity and supporting people at every stage of life."

Chief Executive Yana Williams added: "Thank you to Sam for joining us during such an important national celebration.

"Colleges Week allows us to shine a light on our partnerships, our impact on communities and, above all, our learners, who remain at the heart of everything we do."