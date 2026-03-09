New self-storage facility opens on Whitchurch Business Park

4M Self Storage hosted a special open day for local people and businesses to view the rooms, which range from 10 sq ft up to 140 sq ft. At the event, business owner David Grocott declared the facility officially open by cutting a ribbon at the entrance to the new building.

Following the success of its first self storage facility based at Prees Green, launched in 2021, 4M took the decision to expand into Whitchurch. The new site, constructed on two levels, features state-of-the-art technology to provide instant booking, smart access and high-level security via a specially developed app.

A number of units have already been contracted by both individuals and local businesses. Flexible terms mean units are available on a short, medium and long-term basis and the company says people are often viewing the units as additional rooms to their homes to provide much-needed space.

Pete Clutton and Mark Jones of 4M Self Storage

Highlighting the company’s decision to open in Whitchurch, Mark Jones, 4M’s business manager said, “Last year, UK self-storage annual revenues surpassed £1 billion which marked a significant milestone for the sector. This is reflected in the demand for units at our site in Prees Green which is consistently at full occupancy.

“Our new Whitchurch centre features units of wide-ranging sizes, the smallest units being ideal to store clothing, children’s toys and garden equipment, for example, while our largest-sized unit can accommodate the contents of a three-bedroom house or a small four-bedroom house.

“Ensuring high-level security and easy access for customers was at the heart of our development plans. Keeping customers treasured possessions safe is our priority.”

Lily Scott and Ryan Davies of 4M Self Storage

The company already has plans to add further units to the Whitchurch site later this year.

Further information about availability and pricing can be viewed at https://bookings.4mportablebuildings.co.uk/.