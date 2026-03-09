Deputy Mayor of Telford and Wrekin welcomes first residents of new community

With the Otters Reach community shaping up on Buildwas Road, the housebuilder invited Councillor Nathalie Page to meet the first members of the new community as they move into the 107-home development.

The Deputy Mayor was given an insight into the plans for the new community on a tour of the site and show homes, alongside Georgina Hall, Senior Sales Manager, and the housebuilder’s site and sales team.

Councillor Page said: “It was a pleasure to visit the David Wilson Homes development at Otters Reach. I’m pleased to see so many homes being made available for people in the borough.”

The first resident at the Benthall Grange development was personally welcomed by Councillor Nathalie Page

Otters Reach, part of the wider Benthall Grange community, will deliver an exclusive collection of two to five bedroom properties in the riverside village of Ironbridge.

As part of its planning agreement with Shropshire Council and Telford and Wrekin Council, David Wilson Homes will contribute to local infrastructure improvements. This includes over £2.3 million of investment in primary education, £350,000 towards local heritage amenities, £96,000 for play and recreation areas and £550,000 on Severn Valley Way improvements.

What’s more, over £262,000 will be spent on planting and maintaining trees, more than £128,000 will go towards the Severn Gorge Countryside Trust and a further £20,000 will help with works at Buildwas Academy School.

As well as meeting with the first resident, the Deputy Mayor was given a tour of the new Ironbridge community

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Deputy Mayor to our Otters Reach development for a first look at this brand-new community and to greet our first residents.

“We are starting to see this exciting development take shape and we look forward to helping a wide range of house hunters progress on the property ladder with a sustainable and energy efficient new home.”

Otters Reach currently has a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom properties available with prices starting from £299,995, making it a great opportunity for house hunters to progress on the property ladder.

The site and sales team of Otters Reach welcomed the Deputy Mayor to the stunning Ironbridge development

For more information about the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Shropshire.