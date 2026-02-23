Buckcherry and Michael Monroe set for explosive Friday night at KK’s Steel Mill

California’s Buckcherry have built a career on punchy riffs, gritty vocals and unapologetic rock ’n’ roll spirit. Fronted by the charismatic Josh Todd, the band shot to mainstream prominence with hits such as Crazy Bitch and Sorry, and have continued to fly the flag for raw, riff-driven hard rock. Expect a set packed with singalong anthems, driving rhythms and the kind of energy that turns venues into full-throttle party zones.

Joining them is glam-punk icon Michael Monroe, best known as the former frontman of Hanoi Rocks and a revered solo artist in his own right. Famed for his electrifying stage presence, harmonica blasts and fearless crowd interaction, Monroe delivers a blend of sleaze, punk and classic rock that perfectly complements the headline act. His live shows are as unpredictable as they are exhilarating.

KK’s Steel Mill, renowned for its up-close-and-personal atmosphere and booming sound, is tailor-made for a night of hard rock excess. With two seasoned performers sharing the bill, fans can expect soaring choruses, flashy guitar work and a Friday night crowd ready to raise the roof.

For lovers of big hooks, big hair and even bigger riffs, this promises to be one of the standout rock shows of the year.

