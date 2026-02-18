Dedicated young farmers boost local cancer services with major fundraising

Members of the Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers held the club’s annual dinner recently, where they presented a cheque for £26,232, to Karen Roberts, Community Fundraiser for Lingen Davies Cancer Support. The magnificent total was raised from the 2025 Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run – held in memory of well-loved local farmer Will ‘Choc’ Roberts who passed away with a brain tumor at the age of 26.

Spokesman Mike Lade, said: "We are amazed by the final total for the last run in the tight financial situations people find themselves in. Not only is the tractor run establishing itself in the Oswestry community diary as a precursor to Christmas, I think the local people are identifying and supporting the fantastic service delivered by Lingen Davies Cancer Support.

“Thanks are due to so many people, but we must mention all the help from the Young Farmers, the magnificent Lingen Davies bucket collectors, and most of all the great and generous public.

“Sue and Dave Roberts must also be mentioned because the run is also a commemoration of the life of their son ‘Choc’ Roberts.

“Please pencil 12 December 2026 in your diaries for the next run. We will be back!” he added.

Some of the young farmers involved in the organising with Sue Roberts holding the cheque with Karen Roberts

Naomi Atkin, CEO for Lingen Davies that exists to improve the lives of everyone impacted by cancer throughout Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales, said the funds raised to date through the Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run are ‘simply outstanding’.

“Organising a fundraiser on this scale is no mean feat and we are delighted at the continued support of the Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers to this event, held to honour the memory of Will Roberts.

“I’d like to say a personal thank you to everyone involved, everyone who gave up their time to either drive their tractor or walk alongside collecting donations. It’s a true testament to the power of community in our region and the amount raised is simply outstanding,” she added.

Lingen Davies works to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer – helping to contribute to more people seeking and getting an all-important early diagnosis. Over the course of the long history, several high-profile campaigns have been delivered to enhance care and treatment for cancer patients at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.