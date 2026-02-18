Borders estate sets the pace with new wave of green achievements

The 12,500-acre Rhug Estate, near Corwen, continues to set an example for rural businesses on both sides of the border, making significant progress across carbon measurement, regenerative farming, renewable energy, education and biodiversity — underlining its long-term commitment to net zero and resilient food production.

At a time when landowners and producers across Shropshire and the Borders are navigating change, Rhug’s latest advances highlight what is possible when environmental ambition is matched with practical action.

Tackling Carbon Beyond the “Easy Wins”

At the heart of the Estate’s latest progress is a deeper understanding of carbon impact. Following its Planet Mark Business Certification, Rhug has worked with Planet Mark and key suppliers to calculate Scope 3 emissions linked to the Farm Shop, covering purchased goods, transport, business travel and employee commuting.

“This is about going beyond the obvious and easy wins,” said Estate and General Manager, Rhys Davies.

“Scope 3 emissions are complex, but they matter, and by measuring them we can make smarter decisions and drive meaningful reductions across our supply chain.”

Regenerative Farming at Scale

Regenerative farming continues to gather pace, with Rhug collaborating with Regenerate Outcomes and Understanding Ag to develop a five-year whole-farm action plan.

Baseline soil carbon sampling has now been completed across 900 hectares, providing a robust benchmark to track future gains in soil health, carbon sequestration and farm performance — a move likely to resonate strongly with farmers across the Borders and Shropshire who are increasingly focused on soil resilience.

Rhug Estate Owner Lord Newborough said: “We see regenerative farming as central to the future of agriculture. Improving soil health, increasing biodiversity and producing food responsibly is not a trade-off, it’s how farming must evolve.”

Farm Manager Emyr Owen added: “We’re constantly challenging ourselves to raise the bar, whether that’s through innovation in how we farm, how we measure impact, or how we work with others.

“Collaboration with local partners, suppliers and specialist organisations is essential. By sharing knowledge and working together, we can accelerate progress and ensure the Estate continues to lead in a way that delivers real benefits for the land, the community and the wider industry.”

Rhug Estate on the North Wales border

Beauty, Energy and Biodiversity

The Estate has also celebrated the recertification of Rhug Wild Beauty – a collection created using ingredients foraged onsite – with the globally respected Positive Luxury Butterfly Mark, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and continuous improvement.

Meanwhile, joining the Energy Local Glyndwr initiative with Corwen Electric Cooperative has enabled locally generated renewable energy to be matched with regional demand — a model increasingly relevant to rural communities across the Marches.

Education and community engagement remain a priority, with more than 330 visitors welcomed to the Estate over the past year, alongside outreach work in local schools.

And new streamside woodland planting along the River Alwen, delivered with the Welsh Dee Trust, is boosting biodiversity, water conservation and carbon capture.

These achievements follow the introduction of a range of major renewable energy projects in 2024, low-carbon technology, sustainable packaging innovations and waste-reduction schemes as the Estate accelerated its journey toward net zero.

“We set a new benchmark every year,” said Lord Newborough.

“What we’re delivering now shows that momentum hasn’t slowed. We take our role as a pioneer seriously, leading by example, sharing knowledge, and proving that sustainability and commercial success go hand in hand.”

Rhys added: “Rhug continues to push forward, not because it’s fashionable, but because it’s essential. This is about long-term resilience – for the land, the business and the wider industry.”