Award-winning innovation hub signals new era of growth for college

The cutting-edge hub has been crowned Best Public or Community Building at the LABC Building Excellence Awards, a prestigious honour recognising excellence in design, sustainability and construction quality.

Backed by more than £5.9m from the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, the two-storey, carbon-neutral complex was delivered by Wrexham-based Read Construction. Purpose-built to advance land-based education, the development sets a new benchmark for sustainable learning environments.

The impressive facility features modern classrooms and laboratories, a library, meeting spaces, coffee shop, climbing wall, higher education centre and dedicated wellbeing hub — all designed to support both academic success and student experience.

The LABC judges praised the scheme, stating: “This project exemplifies excellence in sustainable design and collaborative construction to deliver a carbon-neutral building which integrates educational spaces with wellbeing and recreational facilities.

“Through enhanced insulation, airtightness and careful detailing, the project achieved superior thermal performances resulting in a significant reduction in primary energy use.”

Head of Llysfasi Elin Roberts congratulated the project team for their achievement and ongoing collaboration.

Team Read Construction

“We are incredibly proud to see Hwb Arloesi recognised at a national level,” said Elin.

“I would like to congratulate Read Construction, and everyone involved in delivering such an outstanding facility. From the college’s perspective, this building represents our ambition for learners, our commitment to sustainability, and our determination to provide inspiring environments that support both academic success and wellbeing.”

Alex Evans, Head of Estates and Facilities, added: “Coleg Cambria is proud to have Hwb Arloesi recognised at a national level at the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

“Delivered in partnership with TACP Architects and Read Construction and supported by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning programme, the building has been constructed to Carbon Net Zero standards.

“Featuring air source heating, solar panels, intelligent building management systems and modular timber construction, Hwb Arloesi supports the college’s ambition to decarbonise its estate. The facility has revitalised education at the Llysfasi site in Ruthin, providing modern, high-quality learning spaces that blend seamlessly with the local environment.”

Building on the momentum, Read Construction has now been appointed to deliver a new 50-bedroom student accommodation scheme at Llysfasi.

Following planning approval and the completion of environmental assessments, construction teams are on site laying foundations for the multi-million-pound development.

Designed by TACP Architects, the new accommodation will offer contemporary, high-quality living spaces including en-suite bedrooms, social breakout areas and communal zones aimed at fostering a strong sense of community among students.

Paul Izzard, Read Construction Site Manager for Hwb Arloesi, said: “Having delivered Hwb Arloesi, we understand how important it is to create buildings that genuinely enhance the student experience, and this accommodation will support learners both during and beyond their studies.

“We are thrilled to have won the award and thank Coleg Cambria for their support.”