50 years of laughter: Bayston Hill pantomime celebrates golden anniversary

Written and directed by Bayston Hill villager Judy Shone for over the last 30 years, the shows have evolved but the spirit remains the same with volunteers making costumes, helping front of house and backstage.

This year sees three generations of Judys family staring in the show – Judy herself as part of the comedy duo with her sister Sue, Daughter Rachel as ‘Tooth Fairy’ and three of her grandchildren Miles, Poppy and Henry all taking on staring roles and treading the boards for the first time!

Previous production of Puss in Boots in full swing

Sleeping beauty is on at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall this February half term, Wednesday, February 18 to Friday 20, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available to purchase from Daisy and Tillys shop on the Hill at Crossroads Bayston Hill or Food and Booze, the parade Bayston Hill – alternatively text 07483 865346 to have some tickets put by on the door to pay on the night.

It will certainly be a night to remember, oh yes it will!

Audiences enjoying one of the previous shows

Wicked witch's house of sweets in Hansel and Gretel