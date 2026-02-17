Local talent shines as Ercall Wood students compete in Young Chef heat

Although local winner Martha Heap and runner-up Erin Eadie didn’t make it through to the regional stage of the competition, both girls overcame understandable nervousness to produce impressive meals in a strange kitchen among people they didn’t know. At only 12, Martha was one of the youngest competitors and Wrekin Rotarians hope she will go on taking part in the annual competition, gaining in confidence as well as skill.

Ercall Wood winner Martha with Rotary District Governor Cressida Dickens

Wrekin Rotary Club has traditionally paid for the ingredients students use in the local competition. This year, Ercall Wood teacher Joy Taylor told the Club that some students hadn’t taken part in the competition because they couldn’t afford the ingredients for the practice sessions. Joy’s comment was reported in the club newsletter and a regular reader, who isn’t a Rotarian and doesn’t want to be named, has generously donated £500 to the club to pay the practice session costs.

Winner Jess's table

Not surprisingly, the latest edition of the newsletter includes Wrekin Rotarians sincere thanks for the kindness and generosity of the anonymous donor.