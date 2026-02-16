Universities and careers fair welcomes 400 pupils from local schools

Moreton Hall’s annual Universities and Careers Fair welcomed almost 400 students from local schools, bringing together over 60 exhibitors, including universities from across the UK, alongside representatives from a wide range of professions, industries and gap years, so that young people could explore their next steps in one place.

Visiting pupils from Ysgol Dinas Brân, The Marches, The Maelor School, Ysgol Llanfyllin, St Martins and The Corbet School joined Moreton Hall’s Upper Fifth and Lower Sixth students, with the Sports Hall buzzing with the sound of young people exploring how to start their career journey and realise their dream.

The event’s strong local attendance reflects Moreton Hall’s commitment to widening access to high-quality careers and higher education guidance across the region. Many students commented on how valuable it was to speak directly with university representatives, employers and Old Moretonians, helping them make sense of the many options available after GCSEs and A Levels. Visiting staff also highlighted how useful the morning had been in sparking conversations about future pathways back in school.

A senior member of staff said: “There was such a positive atmosphere in the busy Sports Hall, and it was so good to see so many students from other schools and the variety of opportunities presented to them all today.” A visiting school added: “It was a great event and the students got a lot out of the morning.”

Seminars proved extremely popular, with sessions including Bath University’s “How to Choose a University and a Course”, “Options for Studying Abroad”, and “An Introduction to Oxbridge” delivered by Georgia Clothier from the University of Cambridge. Each session was lively, well attended, and prompted a wide range of questions.

Old Moretonians remained a central highlight of the Fair, with alumnae returning to share firsthand insights and encouragement. Students also explored the opportunities offered by degree apprenticeships, reinforcing the school’s Next Steps team’s belief that there is no single, linear route to success and their commitment to encouraging students to consider the full breadth of post-18 options.

Upper Fifth student Bella said: “I really enjoyed catching up with Old Moretonians and being able to speak to different universities and businesses. It’s given me a lot to think about.”

Delegates also praised the event’s organisation and student engagement, commenting: “We really enjoyed being part of the day! … You did an amazing job of hosting such a well-attended and well-organised event.”

With plans already underway for next year’s event, it’s never too soon to Save the Date: Wednesday, 10 February 2027.