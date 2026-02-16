Shropshire businesses urged to back youth-led 'Wear Red to Work Week' for Heart Month

From Monday, February 23, grassroots clubs across Shropshire will be swapping their usual training kit for red in a united show of support for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) - raising both awareness and vital funds for life-saving heart research, meanwhile Fran from Telford, is urging businesses to support the campaign and join the movement.

Grassroots football is at the heart of Shropshire communities. Through this initiative, young people are leading the charge - demonstrating how sport can make a real difference beyond the pitch.

Shropshire FA Youth Council

Businesses can support the campaign in simple but powerful ways:

Encourage staff to wear red to work during the week

Make a £1 (or more) donation per employee

Promote the campaign across company social media channels

Wear Red To Training Week

Participation is easy:

Wear red to training – players, coaches, parents, volunteers and officials

Donate £1 via the official GoFundMe page

Share the message within clubs and communities

Anything red counts – shirts, socks, bibs, hoodies, laces or hats, and every contribution - big or small - helps fund research that saves lives, you can donate here.

Clubs and businesses are encouraged to tag their photos on social media: @shropsfa

Encouragement from Hearty

Heart and circulatory diseases affect millions of families across the UK. By coming together during Heart Month, Shropshire’s football community, supported by local businesses, can help drive research breakthroughs and protect future generations.

Fran from the Shropshire FA Youth Council said: “This campaign means so much to us. It shows how young people and grassroots football can lead real change in our communities. If businesses across Shropshire stand with us, we can make an even bigger impact.”