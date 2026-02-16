Review: Ria Lina brings fire and fearless laughter to Much Wenlock

Clearly delighted that so many chose sharp satire over candlelit dinners, Lina wasted no time in unleashing a relentless stream of invective riddled with punchlines. Her material, which touched knowingly on politics and the state of the world, was pitched perfectly for the appreciative audience, who roared along from the outset.

Ria Lina performs her comedy show Riabellion at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Andy Brooks

Lina’s brilliance lies in her ability to balance intellectual bite with gloriously human confession. From navigating perimenopause to the domestic arrangement of living with her ex-husband a decade after divorce, nothing was off limits. She skewered the perils of wide age gaps in relationships - even gently interrogating a couple in the audience who admitted to 17 years between them - and delivered a hilarious riff at the expense of a man returning to the theatre from the bathroom mid-show. Yet there was warmth, too: open curiosity about Much Wenlock itself, its historic buildings and the people who fill them, gave the evening a genuine personal touch.

Ria Lina at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Andy Brooks

The evening was opened by Reb Day, who quickly won over the audience with her sharply observed set about how life at an all-girls’ school and a formative crush on the spider from A Bug’s Life had impacted on her developing sexuality. By the time Ria Lina took to the stage for the main event, the audience was more than ready. Fearless, provocative and delivered at a mile a minute, Riabellion confirmed that Ria Lina is very much in command, and Much Wenlock was more than happy to join the uprising.

Ria Lina at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Andy Brooks

This is one of many wonderful and varied events at the Edge Arts Centre this year. Keep up to date by subscribing to our newsletter at edgeartscentre.com

Ria Lina at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Andy Brooks