Housing association to open doors to more apprentices in 2026

More than 120 of its employees are currently apprentices, in everything from traditional trades such as plumbers and electricians to care, housing support, business services and more.

Over the past year alone, the social housing provider has created 26 new apprenticeship roles, attracting more than 1,000 applicants – a real testament to how valued and recognised the programme is across the region.

Last year, Housing Plus Group was named a finalist in the Large Employer of the Year category at the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards. The shortlisting recognised Housing Plus Group’s commitment to apprenticeships as a cornerstone of its workforce development strategy.

Catherine Morgan-Trainor, Early Careers and Apprenticeship Specialist, at Housing Plus Group, said: “National Apprenticeship Week is a chance to shine a spotlight on the amazing opportunities apprenticeships create – not only for individuals starting or changing their career, but also for organisations like ours that rely on developing great talent.

“At Housing Plus Group, apprenticeships are an important part of how we grow our workforce and support our communities. Right now, we have 128 colleagues taking advantage of apprenticeship opportunities, including 83 upskilling and 45 traditional apprenticeships.”

Madison Evans joined Housing Plus Group in April 2024 and is in the process of completing a Clerk of Works apprenticeship. Madison is gaining vital experience whilst studying for her Level 4 in Site Supervision at Shrewsbury College.

Madison said: “I like being out on-site meeting lots of different people and gaining practical experience. I much prefer being active and getting outdoors, an office job isn’t for me.

“If you’ve not got any experience in the industry, an apprenticeship is the way forward in my opinion.”

Madison shadows other Clerk of Works on various sites at different stages of construction across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, while also attending college every Tuesday. She gets involved in inspecting properties, reviewing drawings and completing handovers to customers.

Madison added: “I was very nervous at the first couple of handovers that I completed by myself, but people are so grateful. They ask questions and you can see they’re getting excited to move into their new home.

“It’s great knowing that you’ve been part of that process for them.”

As well as offering 13 brand new apprenticeship vacancies this year, Housing Plus Group is also expecting 31 completions. Two of those are Aiden and Dennis, who are celebrating their successful completion of the BTEC Level 4 HNC in Construction Management.

Two years ago, they joined the group as apprentices, eager to begin their careers in construction.

Throughout their apprenticeship, both have demonstrated exceptional commitment, professionalism, and resilience. Balancing academic study with real‑world project responsibilities, they’ve consistently delivered high‑quality work while contributing meaningfully to their teams.

Housing Plus Group is a registered social landlord that provides 34,000 homes for social and affordable rent, as well as a range of care services, across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford & Wrekin.