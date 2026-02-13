Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith joins Richie Kotzen for Wolverhampton gig

The Anglo-American duo — comprising Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen — have built a formidable reputation since joining forces, blending classic British metal muscle with gritty, soulful blues-rock. For Smith, best known as a cornerstone of Iron Maiden, the project offers a looser, groove-heavy outlet. Kotzen, a virtuoso with a powerful vocal range, brings fiery fretwork and funk-infused flair.

The show forms part of the duo’s 2026 UK run supporting their latest material, including tracks from Black Light / White Noise. Fans can expect thunderous twin-guitar harmonies, extended solos and a setlist that balances fresh cuts with favourites from their self-titled debut.

Opening the evening will be the ever-impressive Kris Barras Band, whose high-energy blend of blues and modern rock promises to warm up the Steel Mill crowd in style. Barras’ soaring vocals and muscular riffs make them a fitting companion for a bill rooted firmly in guitar excellence.

KK’s Steel Mill, known for its intimate yet electric atmosphere, provides the perfect industrial backdrop for what promises to be a night of raw musicianship and unfiltered rock power. With doors expected to open early evening, anticipation is building for a capacity crowd eager to witness two master guitarists trading licks at close quarters.

For Wolverhampton’s rock faithful, Tuesday night offers something rare — not just volume, but virtuosity.

See here for tickets: kkssteelmill.co.uk/event-smith-kotzen