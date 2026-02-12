BOA unveils one-year professional diploma for stage and screen

Students will benefit from industry-led teaching, hands-on practical projects, and real on-set experience, working alongside professional partners. The course equips graduates with the skills, industry credits, and connections needed to progress directly into employment or pursue further professional opportunities. Notably, 77% of students completing the Level 4 Professional Diploma achieved a Distinction or Merit, with nearly half awarded a Distinction (as of August 2025), highlighting the calibre of training and support offered at the Academy.

The course is free for students aged 18 and open to applicants who have completed a relevant Level 3 Extended Diploma or A Levels.

Work from Level 3 students on BOA's Hair and Make Up for TV, Film & Theatre course

BOA Stage & Screen Production Academy currently offers four Level 4 pathways: Film Making, Theatre Making, Acting, and Make Up, Hair & Special Effects, all designed to bridge the gap between education and industry.

This launch builds on a strong legacy of industry success for BOA Stage & Screen students and alumni. Most recently, Hair & Makeup tutor Maddy Scott took three talented BOA alumni to Glastonbury Festival 2025, where they worked on performers’ makeup during the Opening Ceremony on the iconic Pyramid Stage. Thanks to BOA Stage & Screen Production Academy’s extensive industry connections and commitment to real-world learning, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity gave graduates first-hand experience of the fast-paced, high-pressure world of live performance at one of the world’s most renowned festivals.

Maddy Scott (Head of Stage Production & Teacher of Hair and Make Up) with performers at Glastonbury Festival 2025

Our level 4 learners also had the opportunity to work on the feature film Gale – Yellow Brick Road, directed by Daniel Alexander, earning their very first on-screen credits. This milestone represents an incredible achievement and a powerful example of what’s possible when education and industry genuinely intersect.

Students working on a film set

In addition, the Academy proudly congratulates alumni Kevon, who landed a starring role in the Qatar Airways advert for the UEFA Champions League, appearing alongside football legends David Beckham and Rio Ferdinand. Kevon left BOA Stage and Screen in 2025, having completed our Level 3 Writing, Directing and Screen Craft course and Level 4 Acting course.

During the current academic term, Jude (Lighting and Sound Student) and Kodi (Theatre Making Student) secured a prestigious work placement with academy sponsors PRG UK, working alongside the lighting crew on The BRIT Awards 2026.

The placement will provide invaluable real-world experience on one of the UK’s most high-profile live events, allowing students to develop professional skills, expand their portfolios, and learn directly from industry-leading practitioners.

Alumni Kevon had a staring role alongside David Beckham in Qatar Airways' advert for UEFA Champions League

BOA Stage and Screen Production Academy is recognised for its strong industry partnerships and commitment to providing students with authentic professional experiences across film, television, theatre, and live events.

Applications are now open for all courses at BOA Stage and Screen Production Academy, with limited places available. For more information and to apply, visit boa-stageandscreen.co.uk.