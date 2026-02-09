Oswestry history group welcomes talk on Holyhead Road bicentenary

Examining the development of the London to Holyhead Road, his talk will mark the two hundredth anniversary of the road’s completion, and the opening on 30 January 1826 of the Menai Suspension Bridge.

OBHAG chair John Pryce-Jones commented: “It will be a pleasure to welcome Joe to our monthly meeting, to hear about his epic cycle ride along the whole length of this important highway, the A5, from London all the way to Holyhead. The Holyhead road was – and remains – of great significance to Shropshire, and to Oswestry – the town was an important stopping point for the mail coaches using this route.

Oswestry's Wynnstay Hotel benefitted from mail coaches using the Holyhead road

"Joe is also a great supporter of the hospice movement, raising awareness of the valuable work that they do, and the constant challenge that hospices face to raise the running costs for their vital work; his speaker’s fee will be donated to Hope House/Ty Gobaith”.

The event will take place at the Methodist Church Hall, Castle Street, Oswestry, starting at 7.30pm. New members and visitors are always very welcome at OBHAG’s monthly talks; there is a small entry fee of £2 for OBHAG members, or £5 for visitors.