Mayor announces charity quiz night in support of Working Together Ludlow

Her recent Music Night at Ludlow Brewery, held on Friday, January 30, and featuring four local bands—Handpans, Dustbirds, Beatnik 4 and Mojam—attracted a lively crowd and raised £500 for the charity. This follows two earlier fundraising evenings: a well‑supported Charity Curry Night at Shapla and a Charity Meal at the Rose and Crown, both of which added significantly to the growing total raised for Working Together Ludlow.

The mayor’s next event will be a Charity Quiz Night, once again hosted at Ludlow Brewery, on Tuesday, February 17.

Tickets are £5 per person, which includes a simple buffet. A raffle will take place during the evening, and teams will be competing for the coveted Mayor’s Quiz Trophy. Doors open at 7pm, with the quiz starting at 7.30pm.

Mayor's Charity Quiz Night

Mayor Diane Lyle said she is passionate about the fundraising aspect of her role: “Working Together does such amazing work, providing vital support and encouraging its members towards independent living. A bonus is that it’s based in my ward, at Rockspring. Organising these events does take time,” she added, “but I’ve had plenty of practice through the various groups I am – and have been – involved with in Ludlow over the years. And it’s especially rewarding to be raising funds for my chosen charity at the same time. Please come along, share the fun, show off your knowledge, and support such a fantastic organisation.

Tickets are available from Ludlow Town Council offices at the Guildhall on Mill Street (01584 871 970) or directly from Ludlow Brewery (cash only).

The mayor’s chosen charity, Working Together Ludlow, supports people with learning disabilities and autism, helping them build confidence, skills and independence through a wide range of activities and community engagement. The charity plays a vital role in the heart of Ludlow, offering everything from supported work opportunities and social groups to cooking sessions, creative projects and community volunteering. Its Rockspring base is a welcoming hub where members can learn, grow and feel part of the wider town. Funds raised through the mayor’s events will help Working Together continue this life‑changing work, ensuring local people and their families receive the support, friendship and opportunities they need to thrive.