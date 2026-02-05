Drug and alcohol treatment charity launches ‘Saving Lives, Together’ campaign to expand life-saving health services

Building on the service's success micro-eliminating hepatitis C ahead of Government targets, the ‘Saving Lives, Together’ campaign brings together all existing harm reduction work - including hep C testing, needle and syringe services, health screenings, and naloxone provision - under one co-ordinated approach to streamline and normalise their use for clients.

Jan Burrows, Head of Service Delivery at Shropshire Recovery Partnership, says: “We know that some clients can feel wary about testing and screenings, because of the stigma involved. By normalising conversations about them, we can ensure clients feel safe, informed and empowered to make the best choices for themselves.

Poster for the campaign

“The ‘Saving Lives, Together’ campaign is about ensuring every client knows they deserve the right treatment and support - and that accessing it could save their life.”

Staff across the service are receiving additional support and information to increase their confidence in having these conversations, posters and leaflets are being placed in the service, and social media posts shared to raise awareness amongst clients.

Supported by local partners including councils and the NHS, WithYou in Wigan and Leigh and the Shropshire Recovery Partnership provide free and confidential services without judgement to people experiencing issues with drugs or alcohol.