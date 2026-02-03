Salop Leisure set to smash fundraising target

At the start of 2025, Salop Leisure pledged to raise £10,000 for the charity through events and initiatives over two years. They have already raised a total of £7,880 through the Salop Santa Dash, a charity auction, and sponsorship. They have also made a £5 donation to Severn Hospice for every caravan or motorhome sold during 2025, and the on-site plant and tree centre, Love Plants, donated £1 for every Christmas tree it sold.

Ed Glover, Head of Marketing at Salop Leisure, said, “We’re incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made with our two-year pledge to raise £10,000 for Severn Hospice – we are well on our way to exceeding that target. Thank you to all of our customers and our associates for supporting our efforts to fundraise for such an important local charity.

Holly Gibbons – Corporate Fundraiser at Severn Hospice and Ed Glover – Head of Marketing at Salop Leisure

“We have lots planned for fundraising in 2026, including taking part in the annual Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival in July!”

Severn Hospice provides vital care and support to families living with incurable illness, offering comfort, dignity and peace during the most difficult times, completely free of charge.

Holly Gibbons, Corporate Fundraiser at Severn Hospice, adds, “We are incredibly grateful to Salop Leisure and all of their customers for the amazing support – reaching over half of their £10,000 target already is a fantastic achievement. It’s been wonderful to see the enthusiasm and commitment behind all their fundraising and I’m looking forward to working with them in planning more exciting activities and initiatives. Our services at Severn Hospice are entirely free and are made possible by the incredible generosity of our local community and businesses like Salop Leisure.”