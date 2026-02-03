Oswestry organisation creates free resource pack to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month

This year’s LGBTQ+ History Month is more poignant and important than it has ever been. Following last April’s Supreme Court ruling and the subsequent EHRC guidance, which has since been removed, many teachers and educational professionals are understandably feeling uncertain about what is appropriate to do and say in schools, particularly around trans inclusion.

The reality, however, is that the Equality Act 2010 remains firmly in place, and trans students are still protected under it.

We also know that up to 9.2% of secondary school students identify as a gender other than the one they were assigned at birth, and that LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. There is no law preventing LGBTQ+ history being taught in schools. By acknowledging it as part of our shared cultural heritage, we help LGBTQ+ students feel seen, recognised, and equally valid.

G Sabini-Roberts, co-founder of Rainbow Wise

That’s why acknowledging LGBTQ+ History Month this year matters more than ever.

And it’s exactly why Rainbow Wise has created this free resource pack: to help educators feel informed, supported, and confident in celebrating LGBTQ+ history in age-appropriate and meaningful ways.

The LGBTQ+ History Month Resource Pack has been designed with flexibility in mind and can be used across schools, colleges, youth services and community settings. It includes:

A student-friendly timeline highlighting key moments in UK LGBTQ+ history

Expanded teacher notes providing context and background for each event

A guide to Pride flags, exploring their origins and meanings

Accessible materials to support respectful, inclusive discussion around identity and diversity

“We created this resource because we know, from speaking to teachers and youth professionals across the UK, that knowing how to deliver LGBTQ+ inclusive content well is a common concern, particularly in the current landscape.” said G Sabini-Roberts, co-founder of Rainbow Wise. “We wanted to create something practical and supportive to provide educators with ready-made and appropriate materials to acknowledge LGBTQ+ history and heritage.”

Alice Roberts, who is LGBTQ+ Lead at St Thomas Boteler School in Warrington, one of the first schools to use the pack says: “This was a really great resource with our LGBTQ+ Council today. The timeline was incredibly useful and led easily to further questions and discussions. Students were also really interested in the flags and keen to learn about the history. It also led on to discussion about our favourites, and then into colour analysis! This is a highly engaging, educational, comprehensive yet perfectly compact pack which is a must-have for anyone working with young people.”

The pack is completely free to download and can be adapted for different age groups and settings.

The LGBTQ+ History Month Resource Pack is available now at: subscribepage.io/LGBTQHistoryMonth

About Rainbow Wise

Rainbow Wise creates practical, accessible resources and training to support inclusive education and practice. Grounded in lived experience and shaped by input from young people themselves, Rainbow Wise helps schools and professionals foster environments where all children feel respected, supported, and able to thrive, regardless of their gender or sexuality.