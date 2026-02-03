Air Cadets’ 85-year milestone to be celebrated with community thanksgiving in Telford

In the following 85 years hundreds of young people have been part of the squadron, having adventures, forming friendships, and being trained in a range of skills from first aid to flying, road marching to radio operations.

Over the years there have been many changes and developments in the activities the cadets engage in. Exploring aspects of space travel and cybersecurity have joined the traditional activities of drill and fitness training that cadets of past generations would recognise immediately.

To celebrate this milestone there will be a thanksgiving service at All Saints Church, Wellington on March 8 at 6.30pm. Current and former cadets and staff will join with the wider community to share stories of their adventures in the Air Training Corps and Air Cadets.

Today's 1130 (Wrekin) Squadron

Officer Commanding, Pilot Officer Anne Brown, said: “We are proud of the heritage of the Air Cadets of this squadron and we invite all former cadets and staff to celebrate with us as we build on this heritage with the current generation of young people.”

1942's 1130 (Wrekin) Squadron

Rebecca Zacharek, chair of Squadron Committee said: “We would love to hear from past members of the squadron and to receive any photographs of the squadron as we prepare the presentations for the anniversary service.”

For further details of the service or to contribute any stories or photographs contact anne.brown100@rafac.mod.gov.uk.