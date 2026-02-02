Salop Leisure reports strong start to 2026 following major trade events

Ed Glover, Head of Marketing at Salop Leisure, attended the Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Show in Manchester last month, where he spoke directly with prospective buyers and reported a 12% increase in lead generation. Ticket sales for the event were 15% up on last year, with 9% more people through the door who were interested in making a purchase.

Salop Leisure sales team celebrate a successful start to 2026

Salop Leisure was also present at the HARPA (Holiday and Residential Parks Association) 2026 conference, where confidence among industry leaders and operators was notably high.

Ed said the mood across both events was positive, pointing towards a year of growth for the caravan and motorhome sector.

Ed Glover from Salop Leisure at the HARPA conference

“Attending these two events has been a great start to 2026, with plenty to feel positive about,” said Ed.

“It was valuable to speak with customers face to face, catch up with industry colleagues and hear from some excellent speakers. There is a real sense of confidence across the sector.

“Here at Salop Leisure, sales levels across Touring Caravans, Motorhomes and Holiday Homes is up 11% on January last year, indicating a positive year ahead for the business.

Salop Leisure at the Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Show

“This year also marks Salop Leisure’s 60th anniversary, which is a real testament to the trust we have built with customers, suppliers and park owners over the past six decades. We look forward to revealing more about our 60th year in due course.”