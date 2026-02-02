Review: Much Wenlock treated to an evening of quiet intensity by Naissance

Stripped of excess and rich in intent, the music unfolded with calm assurance, gently ushering the room into a shared state of attentiveness and reflection. Opening track Cidron set the tone beautifully, its spacious, gently evolving themes establishing an atmosphere of trust and stillness from the outset.

Playing William Brookes School’s Bechstein mini grand piano, with its sounds coloured by subtle electronica and discreet samples, John Law created a luminous, shifting foundation for Jon Lloyd’s warm-toned tenor and soprano saxophones. The quality and character of the instruments added to the intimacy of the sound, allowing their deft touches and harmonic nuances to shine in such tracks as Psalter, End Ever and Priya. The pair’s many years of collaboration were evident in the ease and responsiveness of their musical dialogue: motifs were softly offered, reshaped and returned, improvisations blooming naturally from carefully crafted minimalist forms.

What lingered most was the sheer quality of musicianship and the generosity of the performance. This was music that trusted silence as much as sound, inviting the audience to slow down and be fully present. The closing encore, Fingernail Moon, brought the evening to a hushed, glowing conclusion, its delicate poise holding the room in rapt stillness before warm applause broke the spell. Naissance delivered an evening of rare grace and beauty; a reminder that the most powerful musical experiences are sometimes the most quietly profound.

Pianist John Law of Naissance at The Edge Arts Centre. Photo: Tom Foxall

