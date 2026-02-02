Review: Hats off to high-farce brilliance at The Edge Arts Centre

Billed as a spoof homage to the Great British Detective tradition, the show gleefully mashes together Holmes, Watson, Poirot and Miss Marple in a murder mystery where Lady Fanshawe meets her untimely end and absolutely everything else unravels. With four cast members “stranded” on the M6, Nicholas Collett and Gavin Robertson are left to shoulder a six-actor production alone – a conceit that fuels a masterclass in theatrical farce.

Gavin Robertson and Nicholas Collett performing in Done To Death, By Jove! at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Bob May

What follows is a breathless display of sharp interplay, pinpoint timing and intricate wordplay, as the pair ricochet between roles using little more than regional accents, boundless physicality and, crucially, a formidable collection of hats. Sound cues go awry, backstage is half-revealed, and the audience is repeatedly invited to suspend disbelief – not that it’s difficult when the comic rhythm is this exact. At times the spirit of Morecambe & Wise and The Two Ronnies hovers warmly over the stage, particularly in the affectionate ribbing and barely concealed bickering between the two performers, which becomes as compelling as the murder mystery itself.

Nicholas Collett and Gavin Robertson performing in Done To Death, By Jove! at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Bob May

After the interval, the show doubles down on its playful audacity by recruiting six audience members to recap the first half, stepping briefly into the story’s many guises. It’s a risky device that pays off handsomely, underlining just how confidently Collett and Robertson hold the room. The sweat pours, the laughs roar, and the sense of joy is unmistakable. Done To Death, By Jove! is silly, smart and impeccably executed – a triumph of comic craft that left Much Wenlock on its feet. Excellent, by Jove, indeed.

Nicholas Collett and Gavin Robertson performing in Done To Death, By Jove! at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock. Photo: Bob May

For details of forthcoming events at the Edge Arts Centre go to edgeartscentre.com, where you can subscribe to our mailing list for the latest news and ticket offers.