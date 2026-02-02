Bloor Homes marks New Homes Week at Hutchison Gate in Newport

Now in its 21st year, the annual New Homes Week campaign launched by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) aims to highlight the benefits of new build homes and provide a platform for the home building industry, homeowners, and potential buyers to recognise the value of modern developments.

This year, New Homes Week is headed up by well-known online presenters, lifestyle authority Olivia Bowen and award-winning TV presenter and qualified mortgage adviser Tayo Oguntonade. The theme of the week-long event is ‘Power to Move’, showcasing the many advantages of buying a new home vs an old one, and how simple it can be to start the process of moving.

The campaign focuses on the dedicated support home builders can provide to help every step of the way through the buying purchase; the buyer support schemes and incentives to help make their purchase, and the ability to move home with no forward chain, something Bloor Homes is keen to highlight.

New Homes Week starts today: Bloor Homes is highlighting the way people can be empowered to move home this Spring

Angie Prince, Sales Director for Bloor Homes’ Midlands region, said: “New Homes Week is an excellent time for people wanting to move home to find out the ways in which we can help make that happen, especially through our excellent Part Exchange and Assisted Move schemes. We have helped thousands of people to move home this way over many years – it’s a tried and tested way to secure the new home you want without the fuss or stress of a chain.

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive at the Home Builders Federation, said: “Buying a home marks a major milestone in our lives, yet for many, achieving that dream has become increasingly challenging. This New Homes Week we’re spotlighting the much-needed support home builders provide to make buying a new home more accessible - removing barriers and reducing uncertainty to make the goal of homeownership more achievable. By ensuring people understand their options and the benefits of buying a new build, we hope to empower more would-be buyers to take those steps to moving and beginning the next chapter of their lives.”

