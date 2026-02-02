Ales From Wales: Beer festival on rails returns

Relaunched by popular demand, the event brings together heritage railway travel and a lively beer festival atmosphere, proudly showcasing a wide selection of ales from Wales-based breweries. The event will then run monthly throughout the 2026 season and tickets are available for all services now!

The evening begins at 5pm with the opening of the Station Master’s Marquee on the station ramp at Llangollen. From the moment guests arrive, they will be welcomed into a genuine beer festival setting, with a large range of Welsh real ales available before the train departs.

The service will steam powered - Iain, Tim, Nick and Charlie promise a warm welcome.

At 6.30pm, the steam locomotive leaves Llangollen for Corwen, where passengers can step off and enjoy a drink at a special pop-up Waiting Room Bar set up on the platform, adding to the festival atmosphere and giving people time to soak up the surroundings.

The journey then returns with a 45-minute stop at Glyndyfrdwy Railway Station, where passengers can enjoy further refreshments in the popular Porter’s Bar before returning to Llangollen.

On arrival back at Llangollen, the evening continues with live music from local artists, rounding off what organisers describe as a true beer festival on rails.

As part of the relaunch, the ticket price has been reduced from £30 to £20 to offer even greater value. The ticket includes the first pint free of charge and a branded Llangollen Railway Train glass for passengers to keep. Numbers are limited and early booking is strongly recommended.

James Veal (Centre) promises a beer festival atmosphere on the Real Ale Train.

James Veal from Llangollen and Corwen Railway said: “Ales From Wales is not just a train ride, it is an experience from the moment people arrive at the station. The Station Master’s Marquee on the ramp creates a real beer festival atmosphere before you even step on board. You have a huge choice of Welsh real ales, a steam locomotive at the head of the train, and one of the most beautiful rail journeys in the country ahead of you.

“The stop in Corwen, with the pop-up Waiting Room Bar on the platform, gives people chance to step off and enjoy the setting, and the stop at Glyndyfrdwy lets passengers enjoy Porter’s Bar, which adds something really special to the evening. Then you come back into Llangollen with live music playing and everyone in great spirits. We genuinely believe this is the best party in Wales. It celebrates Welsh brewing, our railway heritage and gives people a night out they simply cannot get anywhere else.”

The event is strictly over 18s only and is ideal for groups of friends, real ale enthusiasts and railway supporters looking for a memorable and slightly different evening out.

Tickets and information: llangollen-railway.co.uk/real-ale-train/

