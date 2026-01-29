Valentine’s Day gets a twist with Ultimate Ladies Night in Telford

On Saturday, February 14, Donnington will transform into the ultimate party destination. Designed for those looking to celebrate Galentine’s with their best friends or simply escape the traditional Valentine’s clichés, the night promises high-energy performances, jaw-dropping choreography, and plenty of laughs.

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show

The evening is meticulously curated to be the "Ultimate" night out, featuring:

Elite Male Entertainers: A talented cast of professional performers delivering choreographed routines that range from suave and sophisticated to high-octane energy.

Interactive Atmosphere: This isn't just a show; it’s an experience. Expect crowd participation, a charismatic host to keep the energy peaking, and a soundtrack that will have the whole hall on its feet.

The Famous Casey’s Vibe: Known for its unbeatable party atmosphere and top-tier hospitality, Cordingley Hall provides the perfect backdrop for a night of uninhibited fun.

World-renowned male entertainers

"We wanted to offer Telford something beyond the standard candlelit dinner," says the event management team. "Valentine’s Day is about feeling great and having a blast. Whether you're single, coupled up, or 'it's complicated,' The Ultimate Ladies Night is about celebrating with your inner circle and letting your hair down."

Event details

Date: Saturday, February 14

Venue: Casey’s Cordingley Hall, Donnington, Telford, TF2 8JS

Tickets via ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night or skiddle.com/g/the-ultimate-ladies-night

Age restriction: 18+ only.



Tickets are expected to sell out fast. Group bookings are highly encouraged to ensure squads can sit together for the ultimate front-row experience.