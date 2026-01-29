The Vicar of Dibley is making a 'Second Coming' to Whitchurch

An excellent script full of humour, the story continues where we left off and features the same cast of Katie Wainwright as Geraldine Grainger, Nigel Davies as Hugo, Natalie Connolly as Alice, Alan Scutt as David Horton, Mike Hall as Jim, Dan Lewis as Owen, Adam Williams as Frank and Jenny Matthews as Mrs Cropley with a couple of extra characters. Jason Wainwright directs.

Will married life be wedded bliss for Hugo and Alice? Will the Vicar get a nativity that lives up to her expectations - or even surpass them!

Busy rehearsing a Parish Hall scene

A Vicar of Dibley Christmas The Second Coming is the brilliant sequel to the original stage play by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter, adapted from the original TV series by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer.

Tickets are now on sale with £11 for the opening night then £12 on wltg.org.uk or Ticketsource box office 0333 6663 366 or 07506 724572.

All shows from Monday to Saturday start at 7.30pm but there is an additional Saturday matinee at 2.30pm for all those who prefer not to venture out in the dark. Come and laugh along with all the familiar characters...no, no, no, yes!