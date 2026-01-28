Supported Internships: Helping young people into paid jobs

The Supported Internships programme gives real-world experience and opens doors to long-term job opportunities through a growing number of work placements.

Among the latest employers to partner with the college on the programme are logistics company Kuehne + Nagel, and the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

The college is holding a recruitment event at its Wellington campus from 4pm to 7.30pm on February 11 to provide more information about the scheme. To book a place, and for more information, email supportedinternship@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Supported intern Maria Lee in the cafe bistro at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

Tom James, Telford College’s faculty director for high needs, inclusion, maths and English, said: “Our Supported Internship programme is a unique opportunity designed to support young people into paid employment.

“It is specially tailored for individuals with an Education, Health and Care (EHCP) plan, offering a chance to develop confidence and workplace readiness through a combination of on-the-job training and personalised support.

“It is ideal for young adults 18 and above who aspire to gain paid employment. Our February 11 event is a fantastic opportunity to discuss any queries you may have.”

The college’s one-year internship project provides students with job coaches who support them to experience a range of hands-of activities designed to improve their job prospects.

It has already seen students take part in a familiarisation tour of the Ministry of Defence site at Donnington, plus activities around CV writing and interview techniques.

“Supported Internships are about unlocking potential and giving every young person the opportunity to succeed,” Tom said.

“With the NHS, meanwhile, activities have included food safety and fire safety training with the team from the Princess Royal Hospital. For the second year running, we also have interns in the hospital’s catering department.

“Working in partnership with local employers and job coaches, we ensure that every intern receives the guidance they need to thrive in the workplace.”

Any employer prepared to offer supported internships, or seeking more information, is urged to contact supportedinternship@telfordcollege.ac.uk or call the Telford College team on 01952 642521.